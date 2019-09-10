Angola: Fresan Provides 12 Million Euros for Southern Angola

Luanda — The Food and Nutrition Security and Resilience Strengthening (Fresan) Project in Angola will provide 12.3 million Euros to civil society organizations and NGOs that take action to mitigate the lack of water and food to the population from southern Angola.

According to Secretary of State for Planning, Samahina de Sousa Saúde, who was speaking this Monday at the launching of the Fresan grant contest, to be implemented in the provinces of Cunene, Huila and Namibe, the program is in its awareness phase and training partners to design projects that provide solutions on the ground.

For the official, the projects must be aligned with the National Development Plan 2018-2022 and the European Union (EU) procedures, to impact on the lives of the population, namely the reduction of hunger, poverty and vulnerability in the provinces already mentioned, in a project launched on 14 August this year.

For Ana Teresa Forjaz, Fresan's grant manager at the Camões Institute, the four-year project is funded by 65 million Euros from the European Union.

Of this amount, 48 million Euros are under the responsibility of the Camões Institute, of which 12 million Euros will be to fund projects submitted by civil society, focusing on access to water, promotion of food and nutrition security, as well as small transformation development initiatives and commercialization.