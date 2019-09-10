Angola: Brazilians Upgrade Angolan Entrepreneurs

9 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Terra Brasil a group of companies has been empowering, since February this year, in Luanda, Angolan entrepreneurs, in order to enable them with new business and trade techniques, said its director, Camila Cristiane Silva.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official stressed that, in the context of the relationship with the Angola / Brazil Chamber of Commerce, the Group has 110 courses related to business promotion in its portfolio, with the objective of enhancing partnerships and give confidence to customers of the Angolan and Brazilian markets.

Camila Silveira said she is in Angola to help the business class make changes in its working life, turning unemployed people into entrepreneurs.

She argues that at this point it is important for families to create business strategies to change their financial situation.

However, she regretted the fact that many people invest in business without having at least the idea of monthly income.

However, Camila Silveira hopes that participants on the entrepreneurial journey will be able to make the most of it and turn theory into practice.

After Luanda, the training activity will be held from October in the provinces of Cunene, Cuanza Sul and Lunda Norte.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.