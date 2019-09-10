Angola: Brazilians Upgrade Angolan Entrepreneurs

Luanda — Terra Brasil a group of companies has been empowering, since February this year, in Luanda, Angolan entrepreneurs, in order to enable them with new business and trade techniques, said its director, Camila Cristiane Silva.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official stressed that, in the context of the relationship with the Angola / Brazil Chamber of Commerce, the Group has 110 courses related to business promotion in its portfolio, with the objective of enhancing partnerships and give confidence to customers of the Angolan and Brazilian markets.

Camila Silveira said she is in Angola to help the business class make changes in its working life, turning unemployed people into entrepreneurs.

She argues that at this point it is important for families to create business strategies to change their financial situation.

However, she regretted the fact that many people invest in business without having at least the idea of monthly income.

However, Camila Silveira hopes that participants on the entrepreneurial journey will be able to make the most of it and turn theory into practice.

After Luanda, the training activity will be held from October in the provinces of Cunene, Cuanza Sul and Lunda Norte.