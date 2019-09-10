Angola: Dubai Hosts 2nd Angolan Mining Sector Roadshow

Luanda — The city of Dubai hosts on Tuesday the second roadshow (technical presentation) of Angolan mining concessions, objects of public tender for the granting of mining rights (two diamond concessions, two phosphate concessions and one iron).

The initiative stems from the intention to bid five mining concessions, two of which are diamonds in the Angolan provinces of Lunda Norte (Camafuca-Camazambo), and Lunda Sul (Tchitengo), one of iron (Kassala Kitungo), in the province of Cuanza Norte, and two phosphates in the provinces of Cabinda (Cácata) and Zaire (Lucunga).

Studies from the 1960s to the 1970s in the Kassala Kitungo region of Kwanza Norte indicated the existence of an estimated 600 million tonnes of iron reserves.

After Dubai, the next event will be in Beijing on September 16, followed by London, while the last road show will be in New York on September 30.