Nigeria: Armed Men in Military Uniform Kidnap Six People - Police

10 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere and Agency Report

The police have confirmed the kidnap of six persons in Rijana village along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the kidnap occurred on September 7.

Mr Sabo said the armed persons wore military uniform to commit the act.

He said two of the victims were however abandoned by the kidnappers.

According to him, the kidnappers intercepted a commercial bus registered ABJ 905 XC around 11.30 p.m. at a point near Rijana and took away the victims.

"Patrol teams within the axis were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums as a result of which one Rofiat Tijjani, aged 17, and one other person, both of Tudunwada Kaduna, were released by the criminals in their desperate attempt to escape.

"Both victims were taken to the Rijana police station alongside the vehicle.

"Efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the criminals," Mr Sabo said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rife on the Kaduna-Abuja highway and in many other parts of Nigeria.

To curb the menace of kidnapping on its roads, the Kaduna government last week declared that there would no security checkpoints on major expressways including Kaduna-Abuja road.

The government advised motorists not to stop at any checkpoint on the roads saying such checkpoints were henceforth illegal.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.