Kenya: Grade Three Pupils in Day-Long Clean-Up of Engineer Town

The ever filthy Engineer Town in Kinangop, Nyandarua County over the weekend got a new look after a massive clean-up by Grade Three pupils from Kanyugi Primary School.

It took the pupils one day to do what cleaners and garbage collectors are paid for but without any meaningful impact in removing the dirt.

Engineer town is the second largest, busiest in Nyandarua County.

It is also the second in county revenue collection, but its sanitation and environmental conditions have remained pathetic.

The cleaning by the pupils was part of the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

During the clean-up, the leaners used own-made cleaning equipment, attire and protective clothing such as aprons and gloves.

Ms Prisca Mugechi, a teacher from the school, said the cleaning exercise was part of an assessment where they were monitoring the learners' progress in line with the CBC.

PRACTICAL LESSONS

"Grade Three teachers did a pre-visit to map where the leaners are going to clean. We are encouraged by the pupils progress. We are happy with the features we are witnessing especially in communication, collaboration, innovativeness and problem-solving in waste disposal," said Ms Mugechi.

The pupils burnt or buried the garbage in designated areas depending on the nature of the dirt.

Ms Mugechi said the pupils were there for practical lessons after classwork.

"What we are doing here now is the actual real life experience. They are applying the theory lessons in cleaning the environment and it's also aimed at changing their attitude towards the society," said the teacher.

Ms Joyce Wanjiru, a member of the school's Parents Teachers Association, was among the amazed traders and residents who came out to admire what the pupils were doing.

"Judging by what I witness here today, I would urge parents from all over the country to embrace and support the CBC. The new learning system is training our children how to cope with life challenges and offers some good lessons on how the learners can be resourceful members of a community with an ability to solve their own problems," said Ms Wanjiru.