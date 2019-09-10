South Africa: Most South Africans Will Face a Bleak Reality When Their Working Lives Come to an End

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

The inaugural Retirement Reality Report in 2018 made it clear South Africa was sitting on a ticking time bomb. This year's research reveals the situation is actually much worse, with even fewer people properly preparing for retirement than previously thought, and those who say they do have some sort of a plan know dangerously little about it.

A key issue that crops up often in retirement research is mounting financial pressure, which is preventing people from saving enough or at all for their golden years. Findings aligned very closely with a widely quoted National Treasury statement that only 6% of the country's population was on track to retire comfortably.

According to information released by StatsSA in April 2019, 49.2% of South Africa's total adult population of 35.1-million live below the upper-bound poverty line.

"Without action to tackle the retirement savings crisis in South Africa this will be pushed significantly higher as more and more of the retiring population slip into poverty," is a message loud and clear in the latest annual Brand Atlas survey, which is compiled on behest of 10X Investments.

The report also shows that too many South Africans think of saving as a low priority expense, a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.