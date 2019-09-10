Nigeria: BBNaija - Khafi, Tacha, Mike, Seyi Up for Eviction

Photo: Africa Magic
Tacha, Khafi, Mike and Seyi are up for eviction.
10 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Warami

Housemates, Khafi Kareem, Mike Edwards, Tacha Akide and Seyi Awolowo are up for possible eviction.

The list was announced on Monday night in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

For the 11th week, Biggie continued with the process of populating the eviction nomination list as housemates did the nominations.

Seyi nominated Tacha and Khafi, Mercy nominated Omashola and Tacha while Frodd nominated Mike and Ike for Eviction.

Also, Omashola nominated Mercy and Tacha, Khafi nominated Seyi and Mercy and Tacha nominated Seyi and Mike for Eviction.

Mike Nominated Omashola and Tacha, Ike Nominated Diane and Khafi, and Elozonam put up Frodd and Tacha for Eviction.

Finally, Diane nominated Omashola and Mike while Cindy nominated Diane and Ike for Eviction.

At the end of nominations, Khafi, Mike, Tacha and Omashola were put up for possible eviction. However, Omashola used his veto power to replace himself with Seyi.

Nominated housemates consists of two former heads of House, Seyi and Khafi. Also, Mike and Tacha have polled impressive votes when previously nominated.

NAN reports that nominated housemates will learn their fates on Sunday, Sept. 15 as fans scramble to vote for them.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.