Malawi: Mwanamvekha Says Malawi Security Agencies 10 000 Houses to Be Constructed

9 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

The promise of President Peter Mutharika to roll out a housing project for all security agencies this year will be fulfilled as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha has announced in his budget presentation on Monday that the construction will commence in 2019/20 fiscal year.

Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha arrives in the chamber for the presentation of the national budget-pic by Lisa Kadango

Government intends to construct 10 000 houses in five years, of which the Malawi Police Service will 4 000 houses, Malawi Defence Foerce (MDF) will get 4 000, Malawi Prison and Immigration Department will each benefit 1 000 houses.

Said Mwanamvekha: "Government will issue a long term financial instrument to raise resources for the construction of 10 000 houses for all security institutions.

"The construction of these houses will commence this fiscal year and houses of different sizes will be constructed."

Mwanamvekha said the budget allocation of K250 million has been made in the 2019/20 budget for "preparatory works and designs."

He said:"The target is to reach 10 000 house in five years. Obviously we can't finish 10 000 houses in one year. It's not possible."

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is reported to have completed making assessments on sites that the security agencies have earmarked for the construction of the houses, as well as the facilities that the housing units should have.

Currently, the security institutions houses, which were built decades ago, have gone for years without maintainance and they keep on deteriorating, especially with hail storms and other harsh weather conditions the country is experiencing year in, year out.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.