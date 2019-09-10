South Africa: There's More to the Plastic Pollution Crisis Than Just Carrier Bags

analysis

Plastics are part of our everyday lifestyles, and their release into the environment is yet another serious global environmental crisis impacting the ecosystem and related services. While the proposed circular economy policy solutions and business models have the potential to reduce the magnitude of the problem, single-handedly, they will not give the much-desired result of healthy oceans.

Recycling initiatives are low hanging fruit and without a doubt reduce the leakage of most packaging plastic products, such as carrier bags, and other recyclable mega and macro plastic products into the environment. However, addressing the plastic pollution crisis in its entirety must go beyond the 'carrier bag' narrative. A deliberate effort should be made towards outlawing the import, manufacture and use of all forms of problematic plastics such as single-use (non-recyclable) plastics and deliberately manufactured tiny plastic products (microplastics).

South Africa is actively involved in the global fight against environmental pollution and has not been shy to ratify several global initiatives supporting environmental sustainability, including those specifically addressing plastic pollution. Commitment to the UN Environment's Clean Seas Campaign and Assembly, are some of the most recent and notable examples. Over and above our own National Development Plan, SA has also committed to...