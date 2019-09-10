Nigeria: Christians, Muslims End 40 Days Prayer, Fasting for Nigeria, Pray Against Disunity, Xenophobia, Others

Nigerians across religious divides, on Monday, poured out their hearts to God in prayers for the soul of Nigeria and against disunity and retrogression.

The prayer was part of activities to mark the grand finale of the 40 days fasting and prayers organised by The National Interfaith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP).

The event, which was graced by over 500 clerics and many Nigerians from both Christain and Muslim faiths, witnessed torrential prayers for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The clerics took out time one after the other to intercede for the nation, her leaders and Africa at large.

The well-attended event also witnessed rain of prayers against the spirit of xenophobia in South Africa, which has sent many promising Nigerians to their early graves.

Speaking during the programme, the National President of NIFROP Bishop Sunday Garuba, described the 40 days fasting and prayers as a huge success.

"We have successfully come to the end of the 40 days' prayer and fasting programme designed by the National Interfaith and Religious Organisations (NIFROP) to pray and fast for Nigeria for God to unite Nigerians in our quest for national unity.

"The 40 days' prayer and fasting programme was such a huge success in that Nigerians from all ethnic and religious affiliations gathered and prayed in one voice for Gods intervention against the evil plot by some enemies of Nigeria to see to the disintegration of the country.

"The large turnout of clerics from all over Nigeria for the grand finale of the 40 days' prayer and fasting programme is an indication that Nigerians have indeed have risen above religious sentiments to pray and fast for the unity of the country and to put to shame the evil plans of the enemies against the unity and progress of Nigeria."

The cleric said he was optimistic that all the prayers tabled before God would receive speedy answers.

Also speaking, Sheik Ahmad Jibrin also stated that what Nigeria needs in this critical point of its existence was prayers and supplication to God for the grace for Nigerians to see that the myriads of challenges been experienced are the handiwork of distractors who are angry with the level of growth and development in the country in the past four years.

"We have prayed and fasted and the revelations we received are indicative of the fact that Nigeria shall experience and unimaginable level of unity now and in the years ahead."

"As you can see, the turnout is massive, and the composition is an indication that Nigerian clerics have indeed embraced this laudable initiative and that is why over 500 clerics have gathered here in Abuja."

The high point of the event was awe-inspiring performance by rave of the moment and Ekwueme crooner, Prospa Ochimana.

