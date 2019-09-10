Nigeria: In Ogun, Tribunal Sacks APC House Member, Orders Rerun Within 90 Days

10 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Idowu Sowunmi

A National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday nullified the election of Hon. Kolapo Korede Osunsanya, representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency.

Osunsanya, otherwise called KKO, was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Taiwo Shote, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the February 23 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But delivering its judgment, the tribunal led by Justice Wakkil Alkali Gana, upheld Shote's petition and cancelled elections in two polling units and an entire ward in the Ijebu Central Federal Constituency.

The Ijebu Central Federal Constituency comprises three local government areas, including Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North-east and Odogbolu.

The tribunal specifically cancelled elections in Ward 5, Unit 5 in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state; Ward 10, Unit 3 in Odogbolu Local Government area; and the entire Ward 8 in Ijebu North-east Local Government Area.

The Justice Gana-led tribunal ruled that since the margin of lead and difference between the petitioner and 1st respondent was less than 4,000 and the total number of cancelled votes was 8,800, the INEC ought not to have declared Osunsanya as winner of the election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

It said the electoral body should have declared the election as inconclusive and ordered rerun in the affected ward and polling units.

The tribunal, therefore, declared that the APC candidate was not duly elected and nullified the Certificate of Return issued to him by INEC. It ordered that a rerun should be conducted within 90 days in the affected ward and polling units in the constituency.

Delivering judgment on other petitions, the tribunal upheld the election of Senator Tolu Odebiyi, representing Ogun West senatorial district and Hon. Jimoh Ojugbele, representing Ota Federal Constituency.

Justice Gana ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of rigging and other electoral malpractices against both Odebiyi and Ojugbele, who are members of the ruling APC.

Meanwhile, Shote has described the judgment of the tribunal upholding his petition as victory for the rule of law.

According to him, "I am very delighted at the judgment just delivered. I am happy that justice has been served. Although the wheel of justice grinds slowly, it grinds steadily and surely. It is victory for the rule of law and good people of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency.

"I thank God and the good people of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North-east and Odogbolu local government areas for their unflinching support thus far, and I promise not to disappoint them."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.