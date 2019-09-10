Nigeria's Livestock Plan to End Farmers, Herders Violence Set for Launch

Photo: Dr Mary Gillham Archive Project/Flickr
(file photo).
10 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will visit Adamawa today September 10 to inaugurate the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

The plan which is to run from 2019-2028, is an initiative of the federal government in collaboration with states under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC).

It is targeted at supporting the development of Nigeria's livestock sector and will initially be implemented in seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the programme in Adamawa is to formalise what has been agreed upon by state governors at NEC.

Controversy

NAN recalls that Mr Osinbajo had, while speculations were rife regarding RUGA, clarified that he was not supervising RUGA.

He had said that RUGA and the NLTP were not the same.

Few days after the vice president's clarification, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the RUGA initiative.

Findings from the Office of the Vice President indicate that the suspension of the Ruga Settlement initiative has not been reversed.

Both the RUGA and the NLTP were expected to, among others, put an end to the violence between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities over grazing rights.

The successful launch of the programme on Tuesday in Yola will make Adamawa the first to endorse and implement the programme (NLTP) in the country.

The NLTP will focus on modernising livestock production using a mix of nomadic breeding and ranching that would serve a modernised dairy and meat processing industry.

It will develop a plan for resettling and addressing dislocated populations in key conflict zones like Adamawa to enable them become a part of the agriculture modernisation process.

It is also to provide mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious multi-cultural, interdependent and mutually-beneficial future.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.