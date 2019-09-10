Sudan: New Post-Bashir Cabinet Gets Approval From Public

Sudan’s new Cabinet was sworn in Sunday, five months after the military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir. Can the new ministers win acceptance and guide Sudan to elections in 2022?

The new Cabinet was set up under a power-sharing agreement between the military rulers who ousted Bashir and pro-democracy protest leaders.

Political analyst Mohamed Abdelrahman thinks the new cabinet is winning wide acceptance in Sudan – and that the ministers should use this acceptance to build a strong, representative government.

The post al-Bashir era has witnessed many changes. The situation could get complicated and reach a peak that could lead to a serious turn, Abdelrahman says. Sudan could pass this dark tunnel by the new cabinet sworn in, which has the widest public acceptance since Sudan independence. The new government should work on the comprehensive reconciliation and the social development, he adds.

Democracy supporters like Fifian Yousif celebrated the formation of the cabinet Monday. Yousif expressed confidence in the choices by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.