Sudan: New Post-Bashir Cabinet Gets Approval From Public

10 September 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Naba Mohiedeen

Sudan’s new Cabinet was sworn in Sunday, five months after the military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir.  Can the new ministers win acceptance and guide Sudan to elections in 2022?

The new Cabinet was set up under a power-sharing agreement between the military rulers who ousted Bashir and pro-democracy protest leaders.

Political analyst Mohamed Abdelrahman thinks the new cabinet is winning wide acceptance in Sudan – and that the ministers should use this acceptance to build a strong, representative government.

The post al-Bashir era has witnessed many changes.  The situation could get complicated and reach a peak that could lead to a serious turn, Abdelrahman says. Sudan could pass this dark tunnel by the new cabinet sworn in, which has the widest public acceptance since Sudan independence. The new government should work on the comprehensive reconciliation and the social development, he adds.

Democracy supporters like Fifian Yousif celebrated the formation of the cabinet Monday.  Yousif expressed confidence in the choices by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.