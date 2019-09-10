South Africa: Montjane's Grand Slam Hopes Crushed in Us Open Final

10 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Kgothatso Montjane's first Grand Slam success hopes were crushed with a defeat in the US Open doubles final on Monday morning at the USTA Billie Jean King Stadium in New York, the United States.

The 33-year-old from Limpopo and her German partner Sabine Ellerbrock lost 6-2 6-0 in a comprehensive defeat at the hands of the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Montjane has competed at four major tournaments but fell agonisingly close again, having also suffered a Wimbledon semi-final defeat in July.

She was eliminated in quarterfinal stages of the singles competition on Sunday to end all South African participation at the final Grand Slam event of the year.

