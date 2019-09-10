Zimbabwe: Evans Rusike Wants Blitzkrieg

10 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors striker Evans Rusike wants a blitzkrieg to help them overwhelm the Ocean Stars in this 2022 World Cup tie against Somalia at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Zimbabwe are on the back foot after a 0-1 loss in the first leg.

"We lost the first leg but we mean business in the second leg," the SuperSport United forward said.

"It's now up to us, the players, to give more than 200 per cent into the match so that we win.

"This is a game which we can't take lightly given what happened in Djibouti.

"As the coach has been saying, this is a game which we need to win at all costs so that we qualify for the next round.

"I don't think we have to look much into the previous game, which we lost, we just have to make sure that we win the match."

He said the Warriors made some mistakes away from home which they can't afford to repeat this afternoon.

"There are some things which we didn't do well in the last match, which we have to correct in tomorrow's (today's) match.

