Zimbabwe: 6 in Court for Assault, Obstruction of Justice

10 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Six men from Chitungwiza appeared in court yesterday for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers who sought to arrest their colleague suspected to have bought a stolen cellphone.

Spencer Machangara (30), Rueben Machangara (33), Patrick Machangara (25), Onward Machangara (25) Sean Chizhanje (21) and Shingirai Marufu (27), appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboea.

They pleaded not guilty after being charged with obstructing the course of justice.

The trial, which was meant to continue yesterday, was postponed to Thursday.

Prosecuting, Mr Tatenda Mukatera alleged that on May 21 at around 5pm, a team of detectives from Chitungwiza were on follow-ups, intending to arrest Machangara for a case of theft of a cellphone from a car.

It was further alleged that he had bought the cellphone from Luckford Dzoro and Aston Matongo, who were leading the detectives.

The court heard that upon arrival at Texas Butchery at Makoni Shopping Centre where Dzoro and Matongo sell some cellphones, detectives identified themselves to Machangara and produced their identity cards.

When the detectives arrested him and took him to their vehicle, the other accused persons mobbed the detectives and started assaulting Constable Afiki using fists.

They further barricaded the road with logs, chairs and stones, demanding instant release of Machangara.

Onward and Takunda, who are Machangara's brothers, grabbed Constable Afiki on the waist and throat.

The other detectives, noticing danger to the life of their colleague, fired three warning shots in the air, but the accused continue with their assault.

The detectives then shot Onward on the ankle, leading to them surrendering.

