Rwanda: Taekwondo - Police Scoop Six Gold Medals in 'Korea Ambassador's Cup'

Rwanda National Police (RNP) won eight medals, including six gold, at this year's Taekwondo Korea Ambassador's Cup', which ended Sunday at Amahoro stadium.

The annual Taekwondo tournament, which brings together teams from the region, is supported by South Korea's embassy in Rwanda.

Sixteen Taekwondo teams with combined 250 participants in total took part in this year's tournament. Rwanda was represented by 14 teams and one each from Kenya and DR. Congo.

RNP team was composed of 15 officers, both male and female. In total, RNP team claimed eight medals; six gold, one silver and a bronze, and took the third position in the overall classification after Paradisso Club (Kenya) and Gatenga (Rwanda), respectively.

The finals were attended by the ambassador of Korea to Rwanda, Kim Eung-Jong, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda and Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) president, Amb. Valens Munyabagisha.

Amb. Kim commended the Government of Rwanda and RNP in particular for the commitment to promoting sports including Taekwondo and other sports disciplines, in the country.

He pledged continued support to further promote Taekwondo and make it more competitive and better.

Amb. Munyabagisha thanked the Korean government and RNP for supporting sports development in Rwanda.

RNP Taekwondo coach, Alain Irene Bagire thanked his players and the support provided by the leadership.

"We came back from EAPCCO Games in Kenya just a week ago, they were tired but we managed to win eight medals; that was a good performance," Bagire said.

RNP topped the Taekwondo discipline in EAPCCO Games with eight gold medals and two silver in Kumite, three gold in Kata as well as two trophies for the two categories

'Tae! Kwon! Do!' combines combat techniques, self-defense, sport, exercise, and in some cases meditation and philosophy.

RNP MEDALISTS

Male

Benoit Kayitare (58kgs) - Gold

Savio Nizeyimana (80kgs) - Gold

Vincent Munyakazi (68kgs) - Gold

Cedric Mwemezi - Gold

Jean Paul Sekanyambo - Silver

Emmanuel Kwibuka (54kgs) - Bronze

Female

Delphine Uwababyeyi (49kgs) - Gold

Aline Ndacyayisenga (62kgs) - Gold