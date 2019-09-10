Rwanda: Taekwondo - Police Scoop Six Gold Medals in 'Korea Ambassador's Cup'

10 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda National Police (RNP) won eight medals, including six gold, at this year's Taekwondo Korea Ambassador's Cup', which ended Sunday at Amahoro stadium.

The annual Taekwondo tournament, which brings together teams from the region, is supported by South Korea's embassy in Rwanda.

Sixteen Taekwondo teams with combined 250 participants in total took part in this year's tournament. Rwanda was represented by 14 teams and one each from Kenya and DR. Congo.

RNP team was composed of 15 officers, both male and female. In total, RNP team claimed eight medals; six gold, one silver and a bronze, and took the third position in the overall classification after Paradisso Club (Kenya) and Gatenga (Rwanda), respectively.

The finals were attended by the ambassador of Korea to Rwanda, Kim Eung-Jong, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda and Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) president, Amb. Valens Munyabagisha.

Amb. Kim commended the Government of Rwanda and RNP in particular for the commitment to promoting sports including Taekwondo and other sports disciplines, in the country.

He pledged continued support to further promote Taekwondo and make it more competitive and better.

Amb. Munyabagisha thanked the Korean government and RNP for supporting sports development in Rwanda.

RNP Taekwondo coach, Alain Irene Bagire thanked his players and the support provided by the leadership.

"We came back from EAPCCO Games in Kenya just a week ago, they were tired but we managed to win eight medals; that was a good performance," Bagire said.

RNP topped the Taekwondo discipline in EAPCCO Games with eight gold medals and two silver in Kumite, three gold in Kata as well as two trophies for the two categories

'Tae! Kwon! Do!' combines combat techniques, self-defense, sport, exercise, and in some cases meditation and philosophy.

RNP MEDALISTS

Male

Benoit Kayitare (58kgs) - Gold

Savio Nizeyimana (80kgs) - Gold

Vincent Munyakazi (68kgs) - Gold

Cedric Mwemezi - Gold

Jean Paul Sekanyambo - Silver

Emmanuel Kwibuka (54kgs) - Bronze

Female

Delphine Uwababyeyi (49kgs) - Gold

Aline Ndacyayisenga (62kgs) - Gold

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.