South Africa: Dehumanising the Other - the Language of Black-On-Black Racism

opinion

South Africa is designed to effectively keep black people on the fringes of society. The hate and eradication of blackness and any connotations associated with it have been such a "perfected art" that we do it to our own as black people; the idea of blackness is the least appealing to black people.

The wrongfully labelled "xenophobic attacks" have shown the capacity of racism as a structure to be embodied and practiced by black people. The racialisation through attitudes by black people has proven how colonialism was "perfected" and the full circle of the phenomenon represented by black people keeping "other" black people on the fringes of society, and exterminating them, in a fashion that was designed for, and by, colonialism.

Racism in South Africa

Racism is not a new phenomenon in South Africa. The apartheid government laid the foundation for racism and very little to no efforts have been dedicated to readdressing this. Racism as defined by Robert Miles (1989), can be viewed as a system that creates and maintains the segregation of beings by economic means....