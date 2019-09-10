South Africa: Three Arrested in Springs for Unlicenced Firearms, Undisclosed Amount of Cash

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Three men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's public order unit on Monday morning after they were found in possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

This after a shootout between the suspects and unit on the N17 freeway near Springs before 09:00.

The cops had stopped a white Toyota Fortuner SUV that was travelling east bound toward Daggafontein. Six men were spotted inside the vehicle.

The driver got out and when he was asked to provide his driver's licence he explained he had left his documents at home, department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

Mokheseng added as the driver was conversing with officers, a 9mm CZ firearm and 15 live rounds fell out when three men exited the vehicle.

The three started shooting at the police and ran toward a nearby informal settlement.

"The public order police service unit retaliated and three male suspects, between the ages of 35 and 40, were shot and arrested. The police recovered a sports bag full of money inside the Toyota Fortuner," Mokheseng said.

He added that while it was not clear why the suspects had been in possession of the money, it is suspected it was obtained illegally.

The three suspects are under police guard in hospital.

They faced charges of attempted murder as well as the possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition and would appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court soon once they have recovered from their respective hip, foot and abdomen injuries, Mokheseng said.

"No officers were wounded during the exchange of gunfire. The Toyota Fortuner was impounded at Benoni Van Ryn's Deep for thorough investigations. The other three suspects are still at large," he added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.