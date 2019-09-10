Rwanda: Sitting V-Ball Starts Camp Ahead of Paravolley Tourney

The National women sitting volleyball team entered residential camp on Sunday as they prepare for the ParaVolley African Championships scheduled for September 15-17 in Kigali.

Jean Marie Nsengiyumva, who is charge of the team said they are camping at Five to Five Hotel in Remera will be conducting their daily training sessions at Amahoro indoor stadium.

Only four countries will compete in the women's category and they include; Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe and hosts Rwanda. The teams will play against each other in a round-robin format.

According to Nsengiyumva, of the 18 players that have been in a non-residential camp for the last two months, only 12 were selected.

The first game for Nsengiyumva's side is slated for September 15 against Kenya before facing Zimbabwe and Egypt on the same day.

Meanwhile, the national men's sitting volleyball team will start residential camp on September 13.

Team

Claudine Bazubagira, Carine Kwizera, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana and Claudine Murebwayire

Others are; Clementine Umutoni, Chantal Mutuyimana, Louise Mugirwanake and Providance Nyirintungane.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas