South Africa: The Law On Gender-Based Violence Must Be Given Teeth

10 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola: Our domestic violence legislation is clearly a toothless bulldog, so are the implementing institutional frameworks. Our women and children are assaulted, raped and killed like nobody cares. Let's change the laws.

"Women in this country... have a legitimate claim to walk peacefully on the streets, to enjoy their shopping and their entertainment, to go and come from work, and to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of their homes without the fear, the apprehension and the insecurity which constantly diminishes the quality and enjoyment of their lives. Yet women in this country are still far from having that peace of mind."

Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa, and our dear Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola, I am sure both of you as legally trained persons are aware that I just quoted the Supreme Court of Appeal in the case of S v Chapman [(1997 (3) SA 341 (A) at 345A-B].

The quoted paragraph summarised what women and children of our beloved Republic of South Africa have been and are asking to be provided: The unconditional peace and security of their being. Mr President, I don't need to remind you...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.