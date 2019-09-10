South Africa: The Law On Gender-Based Violence Must Be Given Teeth

opinion

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola: Our domestic violence legislation is clearly a toothless bulldog, so are the implementing institutional frameworks. Our women and children are assaulted, raped and killed like nobody cares. Let's change the laws.

"Women in this country... have a legitimate claim to walk peacefully on the streets, to enjoy their shopping and their entertainment, to go and come from work, and to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of their homes without the fear, the apprehension and the insecurity which constantly diminishes the quality and enjoyment of their lives. Yet women in this country are still far from having that peace of mind."

Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa, and our dear Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola, I am sure both of you as legally trained persons are aware that I just quoted the Supreme Court of Appeal in the case of S v Chapman [(1997 (3) SA 341 (A) at 345A-B].

The quoted paragraph summarised what women and children of our beloved Republic of South Africa have been and are asking to be provided: The unconditional peace and security of their being. Mr President, I don't need to remind you...