South Africa: Suspect Sought for the Rape and Murder of 13-Year-Old Girl

9 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Mpumalanga are looking for a suspect who brutally raped and murdered a 13-year-old girl on 08 September 2019, at Malema Section, Emzinoni Township.

It is reported that the girl left home on the morning of 08 September 2019, after she was sent to a nearby shop by a neighbour but did not return. Later on in the day, her parents together with several community members conducted a search for her, without notifying the police but failed to locate her.

Her body was discovered close to her home by a passer-by on 09 September 2019 who then informed the girl's parents and they in turn reported the matter to the police. An intense investigation on the matter in currently underway. Anyone with information regarding this matter is requested to contact Warrant Officer Shibe Mathabe at 0824622836.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemns in the strongest possible terms the brutal acts of violent crimes committed against women and children. He also requested the community to immediately report to the police should they suspect that a family member is missing.

