Zimbabwe: Rawedge Wins Season Opener

10 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Rawedge won the first silverware of the 2019-20 racing season, the Sunshine Cup, over his favourite distance of 2700metres at Borrowdale Park.

Still a new kid at Borrowdale Park, Thomas Mason of Tomcat Racing, saddled three winners on the race day.

Rawedge, partnered by Ashton Arries, romped to victory in the main race of the day.

The ravishing gelding dominated the small eight-race card by holding off Arte in a thrilling finish to win by 0.05 lengths margin.

Seasoned, Heir Line, carrying top weight, was only a length behind in third place as the Kirk Swanson stable put up a brave fight.

Before the race, there was speculation about who would set the pace and the Kirk Swanson-trained, Heir Line, with Hennie Greyling on the saddle, burst into the front despite carrying 60 kgs.

His stable companion, Arte, piloted by Wes Marwing, came from a long way back to engage in a fight for the finish with Rawedge.

