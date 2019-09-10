Rwanda-China Alumni Organization Celebrates 70th Founding Anniversary of China

10 September 2019
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

Kigali — Rwanda-China Alumni Organization (RCAO) on Sunday introduced China to the Rwandan people on a talk show of the Rwandan national television station, starting its series of activities to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Over 10 organization members attended the live program of Rwanda Television (RTV), and talked about the general overview of China, answering questions about China. The program was also aired by the national radio station Radio Rwanda.

As those who benefitted from China and once lived in China, the members of the organization know that the Chinese people are good people and they are good partners in infrastructure development not only in Rwanda, but in whole Africa, Chairman of the RCAO Theoneste Higaniro told Xinhua ahead of the show, adding that China always conducts win-win collaborations with Rwanda.

Higaniro said, the organization, which is composed of over 500 people who studied in China, wishes to tell the Rwandan people the good partnership between China and Africa as well as China and Rwanda.

Protais Musoni, former Rwandan minister, and Benjamin Gasamagera, former chairperson of Rwanda Private Sector Federation, joined the organization on the program.

Chinese companies create jobs in road construction projects in Rwanda, hiring more Rwandan staff than Chinese staff, said Musoni, adding that the reason why Chinese are being employed is because the African country is facing challenges of expertise shortage.

African countries need to ensure that local engineers working with Chinese learn from them, so that local engineers will be able to do jobs which they can't do now in the future, he said.

The perception that goods imported from China are inferior is wrong, said Gasamagera. Chinese manufacturers provides products of different qualities depending on buyers' purchasing power while some buyers purchase cheap goods, especially Africans.

As part of the celebration activities, the organization produced a documentary film showing infrastructure development in Rwanda supported by China in collaboration with a local company, which is scheduled to be aired on RTV soon, according to Higaniro. Members of the RCAO will also talk business and investment in China and Rwanda on a local radio station KT radio.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.