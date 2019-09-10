Zimbabwe: Mushapaidze Eyes U.S. Award

Jah Prayzah's manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said accepting criticism has paid dividends as it earned him nomination at the fifth edition of the African Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) to be held next month in New Jersey, United States of America.

Mushapaidze was nominated for the Best African Talent- Artist Manager- along with Kenyan Seven Mosha, Asa Asika (Nigeria), Mr Puaz (Tanzania), Prince Costinyo of South Africa and Ubi Franklin of Nigeria.

About 30 awards are up for grabs at the two-day event.

Ugandan actress and radio personality, Anita Fabiola and Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi will be the hosts.

According to information on their website, the event gives platform to honour practitioners across all crafts and industry sectors, including entertainment, entrepreneurship and community leadership.

Mushapaidze was happy to be nominated among the greatest managers in Africa and being recognised among the best.

"The news came to me while I was relaxing with Jah Prayzah.

"I was shocked and happy at the same time.

I have been working with the musician for the past six years, two years as a public relations manager and four years as his manager.

"Not many people know that we are related, in fact we are cousins.

"The award nomination means a lot to me, hence, there is tight competition among nominees that include AKA and Davido's managers," he said.

The manager, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies said he owes the success to his father and it is all about integrity.

"My role model is my father. He has always been a hard worker, and was able to turn around situations in his favour for the longest time.

"I also admire Scooter Braun, who inspires me to be better and challenge me for the best," he said.

He said managing Jah Prayzah was his main job, although he has some side projects.

"I am just me, and strive to do the best as a manager. Jah Prayzah respects me and vice versa.

"As a leader you should be able to work well with others.

Be a good listener and also accept criticism. Always stay focused," he said.

Asked how he manages the pressure on Jah Prayzah's fans each time he goes off stage or on tour, he said the musician has his moments and love to engage with fans.

"My artiste somehow is a free person as he always wants to meet and mingle with fans.

"He usually says, 'let me take pictures with them', don't block them or what."