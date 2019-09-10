South Africa: Suspects Remanded in Custody for Murder and Another for Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

press release

Two men, Kholofelo Makhudu aged 19 and Gift Mbola aged 22, made their second appearance at the Witbank Magistrate's Court on 09 September 2019 after they were remanded in custody for the murder of 51-year-old Peet Swanepoel. They appeared on Friday, 06 September 2019, and were remanded in custody hence their reappearance on 09 September 2019.

Makhudu, Mbola as well as accomplice, Negus Simelane allegedly stormed into the deceased's premises, fatally shot him and proceeded to the house where they demanded money from his wife and further threatened to put her grandson in the oven if they refused to comply. They reportedly assaulted her after she informed them there was no money. They then took seven firearms, two television sets before fleeing in the wife's vehicle which was later found abandoned at the Kusile off ramp along the N4 National road.

It is reported that on Wednesday, 03 September 2019, Simelane was handed over to the police by his family, soon after, an investigation was launched which subsequently led to the recovery of 8 firearms, ammunition as well as a homemade gun. Simelane appeared on Thursday, 04 September 2019, for possession of a firearm without a licence and was remanded in custody until 13 September 2019, while Makhudu and Mbola will appear at the same court on 16 September 2019.

A preliminary probe suggests that Mbola was also found to be linked to other cases where the same firearms stolen were used to commit other crimes. The police are currently requesting Tshepo Makunyane to come forward, whom they believe can assist with further investigation on this matter, or anyone with information about him to contact Colonel Godfrey Mahlo on 0823753342.