Liberia: Govt Urged to Restore 3-Day Free Call Promotion

Following government's new measures replacing unlimited three days call promotion earlier offered by private telecom companies here by far less minutes voice call, citizens are gearing up to stage a peaceful assembly at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) in Paynesville to demand that the previous promotion be restored.

Appearing on Joy FM Monday, 9 September, the lead campaigner of the protest Mr. John Kerman said there is a need for the government to bring back the three days call promotion to ease the burden faced by the masses.

"You came under the mantra of change for hope, where is the change that citizens are witnessing?" Mr. Kerman wonders.

Mr. Kerman seeks' citizens' support in drawing LTA's attention to bring back the three days free call.

He notes that the decision of the government through the LTA and GSM companies to cut off the "three days free calls" campaign is abrupt and not in the interest of the country.Rather, Mrl Kerman believes that the decision brings additional burden upon the suffering people.

"Our protest is to send a signal to the government that the people are dissatisfied with its recent decision on the cancellation of the three days free calls," Mr. Kerman adds.He continues that the assembly at the LTA is not intended to cause chaos or demonstrate, clarifying that it is meant to bring relief to the suffering masses here.

He argues that the essence of government collecting taxes is to develop the country and improve the living conditions of its people.

But he notes that when the government collects taxes and cannot improve the people's living condition, then citizens have to encourage the government to ensure that their conditions are improved.The termination of the three days unlimited call according to the LTA, was a request from the mobile network operators to stop "price war" in the sector.

The regulatory entity explains that the request necessitated LTA's Order 0016-02-25-19 to introduce new floor prices that would compensate for the lack of market mechanism and ensure market stability.

The LTA indicates that its measure is in response to call for intervention by MNOs to stop predatory pricing wars which have stifled the sector's growth and plummeted revenue significantly.The LTA market research indicators suggest the sector's instability and anti-competitive behavior as a major factor.