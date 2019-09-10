Liberia: Noise Over PTAL's U.S.$300,000.00

9 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye

A defeated candidate in the just-ended Port Truckers Association of Liberia (PTAL) election Eugene S. Peare, says he had earlier requested the board of commissioners that spearheaded the Association's recent election to stop the 3 immediate past president Mr. William R. Dewoltfrom contesting due to his failure to account for over US$300,000 generated from the Association's 2016 registration, but was ignored.

In an interview with reporters recently on Bushrod Island, Mr.Peare said his call was intended to setting a good precedent for would-be officials but it was brushed aside by the commission that supervised the election.

According to him, he was constrained to raise the matter during the presidential debate to create the necessary awareness among the membership of PTAL that money generated by the immediate past president is yet to be accounted for.

Peare maintains that he did not expect the former president to have participated in the poll, given his inability to explain to the general membership what his administration did with the Association's funds at the time that it badly needed money for the effective operations of PTAL.

PTAL is faced with numerous challenges such as lack of its own structure to house the Association, space for members to park their trucks, as well as the general wellbeing of the membership who are direct financiers of the organization's activities through its annual registration process.

He added that the last time he spoke of alleged acts of irregularities that marred the screening and vetting of PTAL voters roll, the commission refused to bar or disqualify people with financial stigma from the poll.

On August 30, 2019, Messrs. Eugene S. Peare and William R. Dewolt, immediate ex-president of the Association in the center of corruption allegations came face to face in the presidential debate held at the premises of the National Port Authority (NPA) when he raised the question about US$300,000, but Mr. Dewolt denied ever misapplying the Association's fund as claimed by his rival.

Meanwhile, Peare has welcomed the election of Mr. Abraham K. Kamara as President of the Port Truckers Association of Liberia (PTAL) and craved his indulgence to humble himself as he steers the affairs of the Association, while admonishing losers of the election to work with the Kamara-led administration for the smooth functioning of PTAL.

He described the recent election as free, fair, and transparent that witnessed Kamara's ascendency to leadership.

Mr. Abraham K. Kamara was overwhelmingly elected as President of PTAL acquiring a total 277 votes, followed by William R. Dewolt, 199 votes; OmaruFofana, 132 votes, and Eugene S. Peare, 40 votes, respectively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.