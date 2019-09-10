Liberia: Noise Over PTAL's U.S.$300,000.00

A defeated candidate in the just-ended Port Truckers Association of Liberia (PTAL) election Eugene S. Peare, says he had earlier requested the board of commissioners that spearheaded the Association's recent election to stop the 3 immediate past president Mr. William R. Dewoltfrom contesting due to his failure to account for over US$300,000 generated from the Association's 2016 registration, but was ignored.

In an interview with reporters recently on Bushrod Island, Mr.Peare said his call was intended to setting a good precedent for would-be officials but it was brushed aside by the commission that supervised the election.

According to him, he was constrained to raise the matter during the presidential debate to create the necessary awareness among the membership of PTAL that money generated by the immediate past president is yet to be accounted for.

Peare maintains that he did not expect the former president to have participated in the poll, given his inability to explain to the general membership what his administration did with the Association's funds at the time that it badly needed money for the effective operations of PTAL.

PTAL is faced with numerous challenges such as lack of its own structure to house the Association, space for members to park their trucks, as well as the general wellbeing of the membership who are direct financiers of the organization's activities through its annual registration process.

He added that the last time he spoke of alleged acts of irregularities that marred the screening and vetting of PTAL voters roll, the commission refused to bar or disqualify people with financial stigma from the poll.

On August 30, 2019, Messrs. Eugene S. Peare and William R. Dewolt, immediate ex-president of the Association in the center of corruption allegations came face to face in the presidential debate held at the premises of the National Port Authority (NPA) when he raised the question about US$300,000, but Mr. Dewolt denied ever misapplying the Association's fund as claimed by his rival.

Meanwhile, Peare has welcomed the election of Mr. Abraham K. Kamara as President of the Port Truckers Association of Liberia (PTAL) and craved his indulgence to humble himself as he steers the affairs of the Association, while admonishing losers of the election to work with the Kamara-led administration for the smooth functioning of PTAL.

He described the recent election as free, fair, and transparent that witnessed Kamara's ascendency to leadership.

Mr. Abraham K. Kamara was overwhelmingly elected as President of PTAL acquiring a total 277 votes, followed by William R. Dewolt, 199 votes; OmaruFofana, 132 votes, and Eugene S. Peare, 40 votes, respectively.