Zimbabwe: Film Festival Cancelled

10 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe International Film Festival Trust (ZIFFT) has announced the cancellation of its 21st edition of the festival which had been scheduled to run from September 14 to 21 under the theme "Owning Our Story".

In a statement, ZIFFT director Nigel Munyati said they took the unfortunate decision in response to the dire funding constraints resulting from the prevailing economic environment.

"While the Trust tried its best to curate a dynamic Zimbabwe-focused film screening and workshops programme, the inability of our corporate sponsors to support us this year has made it impossible to continue with our plans.

"The festival has received over 100 submissions of films in all genres both from Zimbabwe and abroad, proving that the interest in Zimbabwe's creative industries is very high," he said.

"ZIFFT does have full confidence, however, that the festival will return next year."

The theme "Owning Our Story" was intended to highlight ZIFFT's continued focus on upgrading the image of the African creative; as they seek relevance, validation, and pride in a global space where western, and lately Asian, cultures predominate.

In a related matter, ZIFFT is progressing with its "Narratives from Zimbabwe" project, in which it is documenting Zimbabwe's history and heritage, to create a multi-media digital archive and interactive website.

So far the project has interviewed Zezuru (Chiweshe), Karanga (Gutu), and Budya (Mutoko) chiefs, and filmed heritage sites in the respective areas. The 18-month project will cover all of Zimbabwe's provinces and all ethnic groups.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.