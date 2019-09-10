Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Last Televised Debate Between Candidates

9 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The third and final televised debate intended to allow citizens to choose between 26 candidates for the Supreme Court took place on Monday evening on al Wataniya 1 public channel.

The last seven candidates answered, in a short space of time, rigorously timed, questions drawn by lot, focusing on three main areas, namely foreign policy, security and the various initiatives that will be proposed by the future president.

Among the speakers were the candidate of "Amal" party Selma Elloumi, Independent candidate Ahmed Safi Safi Said, candidate on behalf of the "Dignity Coalition" Seifeddine Makhlouf, candidate of "Beni Watani" Said Aid, candidate of "Tahya Tounes" Youssef Chahed, candidate of the Popular Front Hamma Hammami and independent kaîs Said.

In turn, the seven candidates were able to present the main lines of their programme to the seven million voters. But the one who was absent from the debate was businessman Slim Riahi who is subject to a judicial inquiry and is currently abroad.

Faced with the large number of candidates and the stakes of the elections, many undecided Tunisians are counting on these unpublished television evening debates to make up their minds.

In the opinion of observers, many voters, distracted by the number of applicants, could decide thanks to these debates.

Entitled "The road to Carthage, Tunisia makes its choice", the programme, presented by two moderating journalists, is broadcast on eleven television channels and some twenty radio stations.

The early presidential election will take place on September 15, 2019. Preliminary results will be announced on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The final results will be announced after the appeals expire on Monday, October 21, 2019. The election period extends until the announcement of the final results of the first presidential election.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
Media
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.