Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Last Televised Debate Between Candidates

Tunis/Tunisia — The third and final televised debate intended to allow citizens to choose between 26 candidates for the Supreme Court took place on Monday evening on al Wataniya 1 public channel.

The last seven candidates answered, in a short space of time, rigorously timed, questions drawn by lot, focusing on three main areas, namely foreign policy, security and the various initiatives that will be proposed by the future president.

Among the speakers were the candidate of "Amal" party Selma Elloumi, Independent candidate Ahmed Safi Safi Said, candidate on behalf of the "Dignity Coalition" Seifeddine Makhlouf, candidate of "Beni Watani" Said Aid, candidate of "Tahya Tounes" Youssef Chahed, candidate of the Popular Front Hamma Hammami and independent kaîs Said.

In turn, the seven candidates were able to present the main lines of their programme to the seven million voters. But the one who was absent from the debate was businessman Slim Riahi who is subject to a judicial inquiry and is currently abroad.

Faced with the large number of candidates and the stakes of the elections, many undecided Tunisians are counting on these unpublished television evening debates to make up their minds.

In the opinion of observers, many voters, distracted by the number of applicants, could decide thanks to these debates.

Entitled "The road to Carthage, Tunisia makes its choice", the programme, presented by two moderating journalists, is broadcast on eleven television channels and some twenty radio stations.

The early presidential election will take place on September 15, 2019. Preliminary results will be announced on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The final results will be announced after the appeals expire on Monday, October 21, 2019. The election period extends until the announcement of the final results of the first presidential election.