Sudanese Professionals Assoc Conditionally Supports New Cabinet

10 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a major force behind the Sudanese popular uprising that led to the overthrow of the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in April, has expressed its support for the new Sudan Cabinet that was sworn-in on Saturday evening, as long as it seeks to achieve the goals of the revolution. The SPA stressed that it will give the issues of living and services a priority and follow-up with the government of Prime Minister Hamdouk.

Spokesman for the SPA, El Rashid Saeed, said in a press conference on Sunday that the SPA will leave each minister who has been appointed to his priorities and not interfere, as long as the government seeks to achieve the aims of the revolution.

On corruption, Rashid stressed that there are 200 reports of corruption against about 300 cadres of the former regime, stressing the need to expedite the formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission so as to fight corruption and arrest offenders.

Saeed said that the file of corruption cannot be dealt with at the present time, considering that the institutions of the former regime are still standing, calling in this regard to restructure the judicial institutions and speed up the appointment of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General.

He called on the justice minister to expedite steps to combat corruption.

Zero Organisation confirmed an order issued by the Prosecutor General banning the leader of the National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement, Ali Osman Taha, from traveling outside the country for treatment.

The human rights organization revealed on its Facebook page that Taha's name was officially included in all ports and airports in preparation for his trial, as one of the symbols of the former regime suspected of corruption.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.