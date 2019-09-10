Sudanese Professionals Assoc Conditionally Supports New Cabinet

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a major force behind the Sudanese popular uprising that led to the overthrow of the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in April, has expressed its support for the new Sudan Cabinet that was sworn-in on Saturday evening, as long as it seeks to achieve the goals of the revolution. The SPA stressed that it will give the issues of living and services a priority and follow-up with the government of Prime Minister Hamdouk.

Spokesman for the SPA, El Rashid Saeed, said in a press conference on Sunday that the SPA will leave each minister who has been appointed to his priorities and not interfere, as long as the government seeks to achieve the aims of the revolution.

On corruption, Rashid stressed that there are 200 reports of corruption against about 300 cadres of the former regime, stressing the need to expedite the formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission so as to fight corruption and arrest offenders.

Saeed said that the file of corruption cannot be dealt with at the present time, considering that the institutions of the former regime are still standing, calling in this regard to restructure the judicial institutions and speed up the appointment of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General.

He called on the justice minister to expedite steps to combat corruption.

Zero Organisation confirmed an order issued by the Prosecutor General banning the leader of the National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement, Ali Osman Taha, from traveling outside the country for treatment.

The human rights organization revealed on its Facebook page that Taha's name was officially included in all ports and airports in preparation for his trial, as one of the symbols of the former regime suspected of corruption.

