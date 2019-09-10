Sudan: Arrests in Central Darfur After Fatal Jebel Marra Shooting

Golo / Rokoro / El Fasher — On Sunday, military intelligence agents arrested four young men from Golo district in Darfur's Jebel Marra and took them to the Golo military garrison in the wake of a fatal shooting on Thursday.

A relative of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that military intelligence on Sunday launched a campaign of arrests. Four youths in the area, Ishag Hasan, El Tayeb El Dabi, Sadiq Fagis, and Abdelfattah Yahya, who was later released.

The source feared that detainees would be tortured or ill-treated by military intelligence, and appealed to human rights and humanitarian organisations to intervene to release them immediately.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, dozens of residents demonstrated in front of Golo military garrison in Central Darfur on Friday after Derej Ahmed was killed, and four others wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in Jebel Marra on Thursday night.

One of the wounded told Radio Dabanga that gunmen opened fire in the districts of El Sadaga, El Sad El aali and El Sawra on Thursday night, instantly killing Derej Ahmed and wounding secondary school teacher Adam Abakar, University of Sudan student Mubarak Yagoub, and a fourth person who has not been identified.

Villager slain

Dozens of people demonstrated in Rokoro in Jebel Marra on Sunday to denounce and protest against the killing of a villager by unknown gunmen.

One of the demonstrators told Radio Dabanga that gunmen opened fire on Abdelsamee Ahmed Mohamed when he was returning from Rokoro to his village on Saturday, killing him instantly and stealing his money and property. As a result, people gathered to demonstrate against the incident demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and retribution, and put an end to the violations in the region.

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, a funeral procession was held on Monday morning led by the state governor for Yousef Ishag, lecturer at the Faculty of Resources at El Fasher University and Mudasir Abdelrahman, an employee of the State Water Department who were shot dead by a criminal gang consisting of four people in Sari in El Koma locality in North Darfur, when they were on their way in a commercial vehicle from El Malha to El Fasher.

