Sudan: Hemeti Holds Talks With Rebels in Juba

Juba — Member of Sudan's Sovereign Council and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', arrived in the South Sudan capital of Juba yesterday, to meet with delegations of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir's security adviser, Tut Galwak, said in a statement that Hemeti will meet with members of the Sudanese armed movements in Juba as part of the mediation offered by President Kiir.

The SRF reported on Saturday that it met with a special delegation from Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk, and informed them of the determination of the transitional authorities to achieve peace as a top priority, calling for cooperation in achieving the goal as soon as possible.

Mohamed Zakariya, spokesman for the SRF, said in a statement that the SRF briefed Kiir on the outcome of the meetings of the SRF Leadership Council, in which Dr El Hadi Idris was elected as chairman, commander Malik Agar as deputy, and Jibril Ibrahim as secretary-general.

When meeting with the Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir recently, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk said that armed movements are an integral part of the process of change in the country.

El Burhan announced the government's plan to restructure security services during the transitional period.

El Burhan said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the restructuring of all forces and the revision of its laws, especially the security apparatus, has begun, adding: "The armed forces have specific duties and the guarantor is the Sudanese people."

He explained that everyone in the Cabinet and Sovereign Council pledged to work to achieve the dream of the Sudanese people in democratic governance.

He stressed that the Sudanese people are waiting for justice and equality to prevail in the country and the international community's perception of our country is changing after we move to civil rule.

Commenting on yesterday's meetings, the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen El Burhan, says that the authorities have understandings with all armed movements, and there is a determination to end all the wars.

He said that the Sudanese people are waiting for justice and equality to prevail in the country. El Burhan said he expected the current contacts with the armed movements to pave the way and lay the foundations for the completion of the peace process through the peace committee which will be established soon.

