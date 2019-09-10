Liberia: Czech National Arrested for U.S.$317k Theft

... Aide to Senate S/G Singbeh

Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 arrested Jan Holasek, a Czech Republic national and close confidant to Senate Secretary Nangborlor F. Singbeh. Singbeh is the president and chairman of the board of directors and a 30% minority shareholder of the Czech-owned company MHM Eko-Liberia.

Holasek, who worked with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2013 up to and including 2017, has been accused of being in possession of a fake power-of-attorney that Singbeh and his former managing director, Karel Sochor, also a Czech national, issued to him to withdraw US$317,500 dating back to October 21, 2013 from the Ecobank-Liberia account of MHM Eko-Liberia, the police charge sheet claims.

The power of attorney is said to have been issued without the approval of the company's 70% majority owners, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, also Czech nationals.

Holasek is currently behind bars at the Kakata Central prison due to his failure to hire a lawyer to secure his bond, minutes after he was arraigned before the Kakata Magisterial Court.

Holasek is being charged with multiple crimes that include misapplication of entrusted property, theft of property and criminal conspiracy for allegedly colluding with Singbeh and Sochor to sell the company's heavy duty earth-moving equipment (caterpillars) as well as heavy duty trucks worth about US$650,000, which Martin and Pavel shipped to Singbeh, their minority partner.

The complaint against Holasek was filed by Cllr. Tiawon S. Gongloe of the Gongloe and Gongloe Law Firm, who is representing the legal interest of the 70% majority shareholder - the Molischewsky brothers - through their Attorney-in-Fact Han Armstrong, a British national.

Part of the Gongloe and Gongloe Law Firm's complaint established that the Molischewsky brothers jointly owned the company with Singbeh as a holder of 30% share.

A copy of the police charge sheet, which is with the Daily Observer, says that Martin and Pavel purchased the heavy duty earth-moving equipment (caterpillars) and heavy duty trucks worth about US$650,000 and later shipped them to their minority partner, Singbeh.

Besides shipping the equipment, Gongloe said that the majority shareholder and Singbeh reached an agreement that the equipment and machines be used for the company's operations in Seeke Town, Margibi County, where the company is engaged into the production and sale of crushed rock.

The complainant also claimed that the parties (Martin, Pavel and Singbeh) would reimburse the amount in question to the two men, when the company should have made a profit.

However, the Gongloe's complaint claimed it was later discovered by Martin and Pavel that Singbeh had been in cohort with Sochor, Holasek and other individuals to sell and rent some of the equipment and deposit the money generated thereof into their personal accounts, instead of depositing it into the majority shareholders' accounts.

Singbeh has repeatedly denied the allegation. But the police charge sheet, which contains statements believed to have been made by Holasek and some senior employees of MHM Eko-Liberia, allegedly implicates him with the unilateral sale of some of the equipment.

In Holasek's statement, he alleged that while he was serving on the power-of-attorney to manage the company's affairs, he was approached by Han Armstrong, who is the Attorney-In-Fact of now 70% majority shareholder, the Molischewsky brothers.

Holasek, the document alleged, said that he knew of a company named Horizon Construction and Transport, which reportedly had interest in renting and possibly buying an excavator and jack hammer.

Holasek claimed that he received two separate United Bank of Africa (UBA) checks, written in the name of Singbeh with the value of US$10,000 and US$18,000 respectively, with the money to be given to Armstrong for the renting of the excavator and jack hammer.

He said he took the checks to Singbeh's Capitol Building office, but upon arrival he did not meet Singbeh there. And so he returned the said checks to Armstrong.

But a few days later, the company's manager, Sochor, on whose behalf he was acting, returned to Liberia.

According to Holasek, he accompanied Sochor alone, with one Peter Pesek, to Armstrong's house where he presented the checks to Armstrong.

At Armstrong's residence, Holasek said, Sochor refused the checks and insisted that Armstrong should gave them cash in place of the checks, and Armstrong agreed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In my presence Sochor received US$10,000 as cash for renting of the equipment from Armstrong, and we presented the money to Singbeh," Holasek claimed.

Holasek denied Singbeh's accusation that Armstrong, the Attorney-In-Fact of the now majority shareholders, the Miloschewsky brothers, stole the excavator.

The police have already secured testimony from Mulbah Kennedy, a businessman who claimed that in January 2019 he brought the company's Nisan Frontier pickup from Singbeh and Sochor on a work and pay agreement.

Also, Patrick S. Siaffa, the company's heavy duty operator, claimed that Singbeh, along with one Vaclav, a Czech national and employee, ordered him to transfer the company's wheel loader (front end loader) and a D-6 caterpillar from the MHM Eko-Liberia's quarry site in Seeke-Town, Margibi County, to one Chapman Logan's compound in Paynesville, Montserrado County. The whereabouts of this equipment has not been established.

It is not clear whether the police will expand the scope of their probe to include Singbeh.