Liberia: 'New' University Launched Salala

To arrive at the objective that education is neither a finite process nor can be initiated at the morning bell and terminated at dismissal, the Taongi National University (TNU), a world-class university with an aim to provide quality education for Liberians from across the 15 counties, was over the weekend launched in Salala, Bong County, District #6.

According to its brochure, the TNU is a world-class university on the horizon, working very hard to meet and exceed global academic excellence. The TNU, which is based in Liberia, is accredited by the International Education Professional Accreditation Association and is also an affiliate of many top world-class universities. The university system provides for Baccalaureate, Masters and Doctorate Degree Programs in many disciplines. Accordingly, it has already met the necessary requirements the National Commission on Higher Education has set; henceforth, it is accredited to operate in any part of the country.

TNU will offer degree programs in many areas of disciplines, encompassing a wide range of education levels and interests. The university, according to Brian Smith, the special envoy of the Prime Minister of the state of Dominion, Melchizedek (DoM), is to explore opportunities for business that would be beneficial to partners and the Liberian people.

DoM is an Ecclesiastical, Sovereign, Independent society having a Dictatorial Monarchy based on the rule of law and fundamental principles of brotherly love and peaceful co-existence with all societies within the family of nations and its peoples. The Melchizedek people seek to enhance its integration and recognition across the globe as well as continue cooperative efforts to work with all societies as the world move into the future.

The Prime Minister of the DoM is the head of state and the head of executive power. He/she shall care for the interests of the people, safeguard the independence of the society and the territorial integrity and safety of its sovereignty, abide by the provisions of the charter, and assume the authorities as prescribed in that charter.

The DoM's politic system is structured with three branches of government so that all internal and international agreements, accords, and treaties are properly and effectively executed.

Mr. Smith said after a series of discussions with the Liberian government, legislators, and citizens to understand the area of business opportunities, education, agriculture and energy for sustainability were highlighted prior to launching the program over the weekend.

He said the immediate priorities for TNU were agricultural production and safe drinking water that will be "affordable for residents in Salala."

Smith said that the project, established in Liberia, will be supported by members of the Dominion state, non-governmental organizations, the International Education Professional Accreditation Association (IEPAA) and other humanitarian individuals.

He strongly believes that education, as a fundamental human right, gives rise to stakeholders to do all in their power to ensure that people understand the importance and value of education.

Mr. Smith extended gratitude to the people of Salala for the traditional welcome and promised to keep their plight in mind.

TNU president Dr. Mike M. Sonpon called on the people of Salala to work cooperatively for the overall growth and development of the institution, "because it will first benefit the residents before extending across the country."

Dr. Sonpon said the university has an international standard and is affordable for every parent, to ensure that their children are prepared for future job market.

He said the presence of TNU in lower Bong County will increase the competition and also help other higher learning institutions improve their services.

The TNU, he said, was established after observing that there is a huge illiteracy rate across the country; and they understand that Liberia can only be developed through a sound foundation of education.

He added, "Developing the minds of the young people is the only way Liberia can be on par with other developing nations."

Bong County Senator Henry Yallah said the establishment of the university in Salala is an answer to the many years of prayers the residents have been offering to the Most high for a higher learning institution to be established in the district, to answer to the demand of the growing number of school-age up-coming youth.

Senator Yallah has pledged an initial scholarship support of 30 prospective students to attend the TNU.

As a mark of appreciation, residents gowned Mr. Smith and named him "Kolleh," which means white person in the Kpelle language.