South Africa: Arrested GBV Protesters Arrive for Court Hearing, but State Seems Unlikely to Prosecute

'The charges didn't make any sense. We were held in police custody for 11-plus hours, cold, hungry, terrified and traumatised.'

Eleven protesters against gender-based violence, ranging in age from 19 to 47, were arrested under the 1993 Regulation of Gatherings Act during chaotic disruptions last week. But it seems unlikely they will be prosecuted, after the State declined to place the matter on the court roll.

The 11 were among thousands who took to the streets following the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, the murder of Jesse Hess and the brutalisation of countless other women across South Africa.

"I was once violated, so I know how it feels. So for me it meant that I needed to stand up for young women, for all women in South Africa," Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student Wendy Kebe told Daily Maverick outside court in Cape Town on Monday 9 September.

Kebe and 10 other protesters were arrested during the protests against gender-based violence last week. Having experienced gender-based violence herself, Kebe says being arrested while standing up for her rights, and the rights of women and gender minorities in South Africa, was deeply traumatic.

