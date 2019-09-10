South Africa: The Climate Crisis Is Everybody's Business

analysis

If the people of planet Earth, including the inhabitants of SA, see fit to rise to the call of Greta Thunberg and young people across the world, the global #ClimateStrike planned for 20 September 2019 will make history. The strike's focus is the UN Climate Action Summit taking place in New York from 21-23 September. A global strike is a world first, its demands are simple: that governments and the private sector act NOW to drastically reduce carbon emissions.

This week Maverick Citizen begins a series of articles as part of our countdown to 20 September, the date of the planned global #ClimateStrike. We start with a heartfelt appeal from a pupil at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg. In coming days, we will focus on the issues driving climate change and Maverick Citizens and organisations with ideas and campaigns about how to address it.

Join the dots - climate change changes everything

One cyclone that threatens human rights activists is the deluge of reports on climate change being issued by the United Nations (UN), international NGOs such as Greenpeace, experts and scientists. It's just too much to keep up with. We drown in seas of research. Many of us experience...