Rwanda: Amavubi's Best Is Yet to Come, Says Mashami

WITH HIS team flying high in the first leg of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary, Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami is optimistic the best is yet to come from his team ahead of the return leg which will take place at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday.

Mashami's side hosts Seychelles after thrashing them 3-0 in first leg and the former APR Assistant coach believes his team has what it takes to run the distance.

" I think we have a good solid team but we will not take things for granted in the return leg,"Mashami said.

The National team thrashed Pirates of Seychelles last week to pick valuable points in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary round.

"Our objective is to make sure that we do not concede a goal against Seychelles. It is possible to concede but we have the belief that we have the ability to defend well and this will give us confidence to look for a goal and try to win the game again," Mashami added

Forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana, holding midfielder, Yannick Mukunzi and striker, Meddie Kagere were on target for Vincent Mashami's team.

However, Amavubi has a tough journey ahead if they see off Seychelles. Mashami will have just ten days to put together a team that will face Ethiopia for a ticket to the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament in Cameroun.

Besides the World Cup and CHAN qualifiers, Mashami and his men also have a bumpy ride waiting following Rwanda's tough draw in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers where the national team has been drawn in Group F along with Cameroun, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Return Leg: Tuesday

Rwanda Vs Seychelles

(Kigali Stadium, 6pm)

