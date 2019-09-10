South Africa: Julius Malema and the Looted VBS Funds - the Devil's in the Detail

analysis

The trail provided in Daily Maverick's report by Pauli van Wyk into Julius Malema and looted funds from VBS bank surely provides more than enough evidence for the Hawks and the NPA to follow?

On Monday 9 September, Daily Maverick published a report that showed in intricate detail how money flowed from the looted VBS Mutual Bank into a business bank card linked to an account controlled and used by EFF leader Julius Malema. The report is likely to lend credence to those who believe that Malema is corrupt, and prove to them that he is living the high life at the expense of the poor. Malema's supporters will probably ignore the claims. But the report may well have a significant political impact, in that it could further remove political momentum from Malema and the EFF.

There have been many reports detailing the life led by Malema, and demonstrating what appears to be hypocrisy in his politics. However, this report appears to be different in that there has never before been so much detail. Also, the actual goods that Malema spent the money on, the details of how it was spent in Hyde Park, and the fact that he bought...