South Africa: Julius Malema and the Looted VBS Funds - the Devil's in the Detail

10 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The trail provided in Daily Maverick's report by Pauli van Wyk into Julius Malema and looted funds from VBS bank surely provides more than enough evidence for the Hawks and the NPA to follow?

On Monday 9 September, Daily Maverick published a report that showed in intricate detail how money flowed from the looted VBS Mutual Bank into a business bank card linked to an account controlled and used by EFF leader Julius Malema. The report is likely to lend credence to those who believe that Malema is corrupt, and prove to them that he is living the high life at the expense of the poor. Malema's supporters will probably ignore the claims. But the report may well have a significant political impact, in that it could further remove political momentum from Malema and the EFF.

There have been many reports detailing the life led by Malema, and demonstrating what appears to be hypocrisy in his politics. However, this report appears to be different in that there has never before been so much detail. Also, the actual goods that Malema spent the money on, the details of how it was spent in Hyde Park, and the fact that he bought...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.