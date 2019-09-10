Algeria: Dialogue Panel Efforts to Enable Algeria to Hold Election

The efforts made by the National Panel for Dialogue and Mediation are likely to "enable Algeria to engage in the electoral process in a climate of national consensus" and thus hold a free and fair elections, Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah said on Monday.

"Since I took office as head of the State, in the conditions known to all, I have committed to working in accordance with the Constitution, privileging the path of inclusive and constructive dialogue, with all the forces and actors of the society in order to overcome the current situation," said the Head of State in his opening address of the Council of the Ministers meeting.

The process of dialogue, supervised by an independent national body composed of personalities, "loyal to their motherland", under the direction of Karim Younes, has yielded "fruitful results and important proposals, gathered in a report I received yesterday (Sunday)," said the Head of the State.

This report, he said, "encompasses the conclusions of the Panel members' meetings with 23 political parties and 5670 representatives of national and local associations, in addition to personalities and national figures."