Algeria: Dialogue Panel Efforts to Enable Algeria to Hold Election

9 September 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The efforts made by the National Panel for Dialogue and Mediation are likely to "enable Algeria to engage in the electoral process in a climate of national consensus" and thus hold a free and fair elections, Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah said on Monday.

"Since I took office as head of the State, in the conditions known to all, I have committed to working in accordance with the Constitution, privileging the path of inclusive and constructive dialogue, with all the forces and actors of the society in order to overcome the current situation," said the Head of State in his opening address of the Council of the Ministers meeting.

The process of dialogue, supervised by an independent national body composed of personalities, "loyal to their motherland", under the direction of Karim Younes, has yielded "fruitful results and important proposals, gathered in a report I received yesterday (Sunday)," said the Head of the State.

This report, he said, "encompasses the conclusions of the Panel members' meetings with 23 political parties and 5670 representatives of national and local associations, in addition to personalities and national figures."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.