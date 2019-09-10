Algeria: Presidential Election Is "The Way to Exit the Crisis," Says Army Chief

Algiers — The presidential election, Algeria is poised to organize, constitutes "the way to exit the crisis" the country is going through, said Monday in Algiers Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, Deputy Minister, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP).

"Algeria managed, thanks to its valiant children, led by the National People's Army, worthy successor of the National Liberation Army, to go beyond this stage and prepare, in a short period, to organize the presidential elections which constitute the way to exit this crisis," he said in his speech during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Head of State, Abdelkader Bensalah.

These circumstances were marked, according to the Army chief, by the attempt of "some parties to divert events according to their vision, far from the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the Algerians and in accordance with their narrow personal interests, even if at the expense of Algeria and its supreme interest."

For Gaïd Salah, "the last phase of this sensitive process, represented by the presidential elections, is the result of an enlightened and insightful vision of the military institution."