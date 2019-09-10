Algeria: Presidential Election Is "The Way to Exit the Crisis," Says Army Chief

9 September 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The presidential election, Algeria is poised to organize, constitutes "the way to exit the crisis" the country is going through, said Monday in Algiers Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, Deputy Minister, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP).

"Algeria managed, thanks to its valiant children, led by the National People's Army, worthy successor of the National Liberation Army, to go beyond this stage and prepare, in a short period, to organize the presidential elections which constitute the way to exit this crisis," he said in his speech during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Head of State, Abdelkader Bensalah.

These circumstances were marked, according to the Army chief, by the attempt of "some parties to divert events according to their vision, far from the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the Algerians and in accordance with their narrow personal interests, even if at the expense of Algeria and its supreme interest."

For Gaïd Salah, "the last phase of this sensitive process, represented by the presidential elections, is the result of an enlightened and insightful vision of the military institution."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.