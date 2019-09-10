South Africa: Change Climate Change and Give Us, the Youth, a Future

10 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Danai Pachedu

As a young person, I believe that all the negotiations regarding climate change should include those who will be most affected by climate change. We have the biggest incentive to stop climate change: that is our need to have a future, to preserve the human race.

Donald Trump doesn't care about climate change. To him it is nothing more than a world conspiracy, a hoax. Trump is 73 years old; he thinks he has lived a successful life; the advent of climate change isn't real to him -- retirement villages and making as much money as he can are his priorities.

It is like asking me, as a 15-year-old, whether I would like to use my savings to buy into a retirement village or telling me that one day I will need a retirement fund. Those are the least of my concerns right now. Donald Trump doesn't need to worry that he may never finish school or start a family. Neither does Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin. Even our very own president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has no incentive to change climate change.

The real effects of climate change will never affect elderly political leaders in a significant enough way for them...

