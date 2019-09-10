Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki On Working Visit to UAE

9 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki met today, 9 September in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zaid al Nahyan and discussed in greater depth progress registered to-date in the multi-faceted bilateral ties between the two countries as well as regional issues of common concern.

President Isaias had also met with Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mensour bin Zaid al Nayhan.

President Isaias yesterday, 8 September met and discussed with Minister of Education, Dr. Hussein Alhamadi focusing on the developing relation between the two countries in education sector.

The President is scheduled to meet with Mr. Khaldun Almubarek, Chairman of Mubadelah (Emirates Investments) later today.

