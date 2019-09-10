Sudan: Dr. Shukri - Egypt Wants Removal of Sudan Name From List of Countries Supporting Terrorism

Khartoum — The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr. Samih Shukri, affirmed that Egypt is exerting efforts for removal of Sudan name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism since the change that has occurred in Sudan.

He said that the Egyptian efforts were exerted in full transparency and in collaboration with the officials in the country.

Shukri affirmed in a press statement that Egypt also worked with various influential communities and countries, top of them were the United States and the European and African countries to remove Sudan from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

The minister said that the Egyptian President Abdu-Fatah Al Sisi, has focued on this issue in his contacts and consultations with African international partners and Arabs and stressed the importance of removing Sudan name from the list of countries sponoring terrorism.