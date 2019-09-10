Sudan: Minister of Justice Sworn-in

Khartoum — Dr. Nasra-Eddin Abdul-Bari, was sworn-in at the Republican Palace Monday before the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen.. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, and Chief Justice, Abbas Ali Babiker.
