Khartoum — The news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 09:00 a.m. members of Zero Corruption Organization to highlight on the most important issues of corruption and the measures taken in this respect.

The news forum will be addressed by Dr. Ahmed Rajab, Al-Muthani Abu-Eissa, Nasr-Eddin and Mohamed Al-Hafiz.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to the press and the media.