Ghana: Non-Formal Education Directorate Sensitise Residents in Tain On Literacy and Multilingualism

press release

Non-Formal Education Directorate (NFED) in the Tain District has embarked on public education and awareness creation as part of activities towards the celebration of this year's International Literacy Day (ILD).

This year's celebration, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019, is under the theme "Literacy and Multilingualism."

It looks at the critical role language plays in daily lives of people not only as a tool for communication, education, social integration and development but also as a repository for each person's unique identity, cultural history, traditions and memory.

The day, which is commemorated annually, also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of the relevance of literacy to socio-economic development.

Madam Agnes Yelezuome, District Director, NFED, said the department was set up to educate people who did not have formal education. She, therefore, urged people who cannot read and write to get an education through non-formal education.

Madam Yelezuome said the district directorate was putting in adequate measures to revamp its classes and create more where there are not available to enable the public to have easy access education.

She gave the assurance that the directorate would frequently engage and sensitise the public to generate their interest to enroll in the non-formal classes.

According to her, teaching and learning materials are provided for free and urged all those who did not get formal education to get involved especially the elderly, school dropouts, artisans.