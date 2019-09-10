Ghana: Non-Formal Education Directorate Sensitise Residents in Tain On Literacy and Multilingualism

9 September 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release

Non-Formal Education Directorate (NFED) in the Tain District has embarked on public education and awareness creation as part of activities towards the celebration of this year's International Literacy Day (ILD).

This year's celebration, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019, is under the theme "Literacy and Multilingualism."

It looks at the critical role language plays in daily lives of people not only as a tool for communication, education, social integration and development but also as a repository for each person's unique identity, cultural history, traditions and memory.

The day, which is commemorated annually, also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of the relevance of literacy to socio-economic development.

Madam Agnes Yelezuome, District Director, NFED, said the department was set up to educate people who did not have formal education. She, therefore, urged people who cannot read and write to get an education through non-formal education.

Madam Yelezuome said the district directorate was putting in adequate measures to revamp its classes and create more where there are not available to enable the public to have easy access education.

She gave the assurance that the directorate would frequently engage and sensitise the public to generate their interest to enroll in the non-formal classes.

According to her, teaching and learning materials are provided for free and urged all those who did not get formal education to get involved especially the elderly, school dropouts, artisans.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Education
West Africa
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.