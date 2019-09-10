Ghana: Mofa Receives Agricultural Equipment From FAO

press release

Dr Gyeile Nurah, Minister of State in-charge of Agriculture on Wednesday received agricultural equipment from Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to support the agriculture sector.

The items included seed trays, laboratory personal protective equipment, digital grain moisture analyzer, tarpaulins, weighing scale, digital camera, sampling bags and educational materials.

The items are to support seed testing under the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' (PFJ) while the educational materials will be used for the training of farmers and key stakeholders in the management and control of FAW.

Receiving the items, Dr Gyeile expressed gratitude to FAO for the gesture, stating that only 11 per cent of farmers use quality seed, hence the need to intensify campaign on quality seed production to increase yields.

He said the equipment would support the Ministry to produce more quality seeds and fight the menace of FAW.

Dr Abebe Haile-Gabriel, the Assistant Director-General and FAO Representative for Africa, who presented the items, commended the government for prioritising the development and transformation of agriculture in the country.

He said to improve yield, there was the need to ensure that seeds produced met the minimum quality standards before it went into the hands of farmers for further cultivation.

Dr Haile-Gabriel was confident that the PFJ initiative would promote sustainable food production to improve livelihoods.

Dr. Felicia Ansah-Amprofi, Director, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate, thanked the FAO for responding to the request made through the Planting for Food Jobs Secretariats.