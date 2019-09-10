Ghana: Seikwa Residents Receive Free Health Screening

press release

LOVING HEARTS GC International has screened over 1000 residents in Seikwa and its surrounding communities in the Tain District for health-related complications for free.

The beneficiaries were also educated on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, said the exercise was in line with her vision of ensuring that people within the district have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic background.

She noted that the aged were more susceptible to diseases, therefore, the exercise was to help them know their health status and give those who were sick medication.

She pledged to make health screening a continuous exercise for the people in the district to ensure that residents are healthy. She urged the citizenry to undergo periodic medical check-ups to know their health status.

Dr. Evans Aboagye, the leader of the team, urged the people to be mindful of what they eat and cultivate the habit of visiting the hospital regularly check-ups.