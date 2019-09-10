Ghana: Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly Disburses Items to Persons With Disability

9 September 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Matilda Ansah And Daniel O. Gyabeng

Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly has donated equipment to 77 Persons with Disability to help them start their own business.

The equipment, worth GH₡ 37,740.5 includes wheelchairs, bicycles, cocoa spraying machines, fridges, knitting machine, industrial machine, sewing machines and white cairns.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh, advised the PWDs to use the items in to improve their living conditions.

He said all the PWDs were registered and asked to request for anything that will improve upon their livelihood.

He stated that 635 out of 159,304 people in the municipality were people with disabilities according to the 2010 Population and Housing Census, meaning 4 out of 100 people were persons with disability.

Therefore, the Assembly has plans to set up a Vocational Skill Training Centre for Persons with Disability to equip them with skills training which can help improve their standards of living.

On behalf of the PWD's, the Chairman of the Persons with Disability, Patrick Obeng, thanked the Assembly for the support, adding that the equipment would aid them to cater for themselves and their families.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.