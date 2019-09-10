Ghana: Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly Disburses Items to Persons With Disability

press release

Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly has donated equipment to 77 Persons with Disability to help them start their own business.

The equipment, worth GH₡ 37,740.5 includes wheelchairs, bicycles, cocoa spraying machines, fridges, knitting machine, industrial machine, sewing machines and white cairns.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh, advised the PWDs to use the items in to improve their living conditions.

He said all the PWDs were registered and asked to request for anything that will improve upon their livelihood.

He stated that 635 out of 159,304 people in the municipality were people with disabilities according to the 2010 Population and Housing Census, meaning 4 out of 100 people were persons with disability.

Therefore, the Assembly has plans to set up a Vocational Skill Training Centre for Persons with Disability to equip them with skills training which can help improve their standards of living.

On behalf of the PWD's, the Chairman of the Persons with Disability, Patrick Obeng, thanked the Assembly for the support, adding that the equipment would aid them to cater for themselves and their families.